STEM Star of the Month: Rory Warren

Rory is a sophomore at the Nichols School and Channel 2's STEM Star of the Month for February 2022.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Rory Warren, a sophomore at the Nichols School in Buffalo, is the WGRZ STEM Star of the Month for February 2022.

Her story came to us through her participation at the Willie Hutch Jones Science Fair last year, winning first place with her sister Sierra. And that success is certainly no surprise to the teachers who have her in class every day. Earlier this month Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Elyse Smith had the opportunity to speak to Rory and one of her teachers, Erin Habelt.

“I marvel every time that we work together before a test with what preparation she has put in days before the test is. And the kinds of questions that she has reflected upon and is asking, that just move the material forward and really display to me this greater depth of understanding that she has," said Habelt about Rory.

An understanding and awareness that goes beyond the classroom and to her greater school community, is not only a young woman studying science but also a bi-racial student. When asked, Rory said, "It’s definitely difficult because you don’t really see many people like you."

But she draws inspiration and motivation from her family, specifically her mom and dad and older sisters. "I have really great role models of sisters. Two of them are twins at Canisius College pre-med program," said Rory. She continued, "They’ve taught me that even though you may not see a bunch of people with diverse backgrounds being doctors, you eventually will be getting there and then people be looking at you in the future. And you will be the role model next."

Following in her sister’s footsteps, Rory’s dream is to become a pediatric allergist to help young girls and boys like her who also have allergies.

“Having challenges helps you become a better student in whatever specific subject you’re doing. Instead of it being a roadblock it’s just something that helps you along the way.” Rory's own words when it comes to how she faces every day challenges both in the classroom and out.

If you know of a student who excels in science, technology, engineering, or math-related fields, nominate them to be the next STEM Star here.