State to Buffalo schools: 180-day requirement for student instruction stands

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State said it would not waive the 180-day requirement for student instruction for Buffalo Public Schools' phased-in reopening.

In an exclusive interview with 2 On Your Side, Michael Wooten talked with Shannon Tahoe, the interim commissioner of the state education department, before Gov. Andrew Cuomo is expected to make his announcement on schools this fall.

Tahoe said she expects the governor to make his announcement on schools by "today or tomorrow," adding that an exception would not be made for Buffalo Public Schools on the 180-day requirement.

In a school reopening plan that departed from others in the area, Buffalo schools superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash suggested it might not be a good idea to start any in-classroom instruction for students in the city until October.

He suggests a phased-in reopening where teachers and staff would start in September, and get paid, while they went through a several-week orientation period of sorts.

Tahoe is also calling on parents, teachers, and everyone impacted by the decision to try to be a bit more understanding of the process.

"I think everyone has to be mindful this is an unprecedented territory," she told 2 On Your Side. "This has never happened before. I think people need to be understanding. I think school districts and the educational community is doing everything they can to try to get as many kids in person as they can while also balancing the health and safety of those students.

"So first, I'd say we have to be patient and understanding. We also need to be involved in our districts' reopening plan. Many of our districts are having different Zoom meetings, or calls, or community events where they're trying to get input into the reopening plans to get their community's feedback."