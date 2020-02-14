PENDLETON, N.Y. — It happens every year about this time.
Regan Intermediate School in Pendleton held its 27th annual Invent-A-Thon program for students in grades 3 through 5 on Thursday.
The event featured 143 Starpoint Central School District students. They worked in teams to create 90 inventions.
The third-grade winner was Ashlyn Connor for a display called No Soak.
The fourth-grade winner was Ayden Aride for a display called Sock Defender.
The fifth-grade winners were Joseph and Michael Misztal for a display called Step-Up Crane.
