PENDLETON, N.Y. — It happens every year about this time.

Regan Intermediate School in Pendleton held its 27th annual Invent-A-Thon program for students in grades 3 through 5 on Thursday.

The event featured 143 Starpoint Central School District students. They worked in teams to create 90 inventions.

The third-grade winner was Ashlyn Connor for a display called No Soak.

The fourth-grade winner was Ayden Aride for a display called Sock Defender.

The fifth-grade winners were Joseph and Michael Misztal for a display called Step-Up Crane.

PHOTOS: 27th annual Invent-A-Thon at Regan Intermediate School Regan Intermediate School in Pendleton held its 27th annual Invent-A-Thon program for students in grades 3 through 5 on Thursday, February 13, 2020. Overall, 143 students worked in teams to create 90 inventions.

