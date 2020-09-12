Staffing shortages at Fredonia Central Schools results in some students learning remotely this week

Due to staffing shortages, the school district says students in grades 9 through 12 will be fully remote this week. However, there are a few exceptions.

FREDONIA, N.Y. — The Fredonia Central School District announced Tuesday on it's official website that a student or staff member at the high school has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a letter to families, the school district said the affected individual has been isolated and the local department of health is in the process of identifying close contacts. The district added that it is working with the health department and taking all recommended steps to ensure the safety of it's students and staff.

Due to staffing shortages, the school district says students in grades 9 through 12 will be fully remote this week. Remote learning begins Wednesday and runs through Friday; however, there are a few exceptions.

Students attending the "Learning Pod" for daily instruction are told they should attend, along with BOCES students who utilize the Learning Pod prior to attending their program. Students in Mrs. Tomaszewski's classroom are also told they should attend.

Meanwhile, grades pre-K through 8 will continue their normal schedules, and lunch pickups will continue as usual at the High School event entrance.