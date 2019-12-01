ROCHESTER, N.Y. — After a video posted on social media showed some members of the St. John Fisher College cheerleading team using offensive language, the school on Friday chose to indefinitely suspended all cheerleading activities.

The Rochester Democrat and Chronicle reported Friday that the video shows a group of girls rapping to Meek Mill's 2012 song "Dreams and Nightmares."

Last month St. John Fisher College suspended two students accused of vandalizing a Frederick Douglass statue.

St. John Fisher College released a statement Friday evening:

"Earlier today, the College learned of a video that was posted on social media showing some members of the College’s cheerleading team using discriminatory language.

"As a campus community, we will not support acts or behaviors that are not consistent with the values espoused in our mission statement and in the Fisher Creed.

"Cheerleading activities have been suspended indefinitely. The College immediately launched an investigation, which is ongoing, and will follow its own internal disciplinary process as outlined in our student code of conduct."