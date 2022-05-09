St. Bonaventure to welcome largest freshman class in two decades

The university confirmed that acceptances are 22% higher than for fall 2021.

ST BONAVENTURE, N.Y. — On Monday, St. Bonaventure University announced they are welcoming the largest freshman class in 20 years.

The confirmations for the fall 2022 semester are outpacing those of years past. The current numbers at up 22% from fall 2021 and 53% higher than fall of 2015.

As of Monday morning, 576 freshman have committed to the university, the most since 2002. The previous four freshman classes were the four largest in the past 13 years.

The university is contributing these increases to more recruiting happening in Buffalo, Syracuse, Rochester and other New York and Pennsylvania markets.

“This was a collective and collaborative effort across all divisions of the university, from Academics, Athletics and Enrollment, to Marketing and Communications, Ministries and Student Affairs,” said Bernie Valento, vice president for enrollment.

May 1 was the unofficial college decision day, but acceptance will continue through the summer.

“These outcomes were guided by our institutional strategic plan, which builds on our transformational collegiate experience — delivering academic programs that students desire and a robust extracurricular experience that remains rooted in our Franciscan tradition,” said Dr. Joseph Zimmer, acting president.