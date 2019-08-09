OLEAN, N.Y. — St. Bonaventure University will receive $650,000 over a four-year period as part of a National Science Foundation grant. With this grant undergraduate students will be able to investigate the mechanisms of disease resistance in plants. St. Bonaventure says the grant will present more research opportunities for its students, as well as STEM career training for both students and teachers.

The project will be directed by Dr. Xiao-Ning Zhang, who is the director of the biochemistry program there, and Dr. Hua Lu, who's a professor at the University of Maryland in Baltimore County.

"Not only will the grant provide learning and research opportunities for our students, local high school students, prospective STEM students, local teachers and the community, but it has the exciting outcome of adding to worldwide understanding of diseases in plants, especially food plants," said Dr. Joseph E. Zimmer, the provost and vice president for academic affairs at St. Bonaventure.

