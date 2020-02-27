SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. — Kimberly Moritz, the Springville-Griffith School Superintendent took to Twitter Thursday morning wondering if she made the right decision to close schools due to the weather forecast.

In her tweet, Moritz said, "Where, exactly, did this blizzard hit? Because I’m really regretting my decision to close schools. When the NWS and the news talk blizzard and huge snowfall, I can’t ignore that. I’m sorry to every working parent who had to take off a day from work for child care."

Moritz spoke to 2 On Your Side's Karys Belger and said she hadn’t anticipated the tweet to spark so much conversation.

She said when she had driven up to Springville from her home, she did not see the kind of weather she anticipated when she heard blizzard conditions were predicted in the forecast.

Moritz says when she makes decisions about closures, she takes in to consideration the safety of staff and students and also the potential hardships on the families, specifically parents who have work and have to make arrangements for childcare.

She says she has heard from and understands the parents who say schools should have closed.

