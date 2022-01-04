Some WNY school districts commit to using snow days, rather than remote learning, if needed later this week

On Monday evening, Alden Central Schools tweeted that if weather prevents school from opening on Thursday, students will not be expected to learn from home.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The world of remote learning has lead some to wonder if traditional snow days are a thing of the past. Some Western New York school districts are shutting down that theory, by committing to using snow days later this week if needed.

On Monday evening, the Alden Central School District shared on Twitter that if snow prevented school from opening on Thursday, January 6, it would be deemed a snow day, and students would not be expected to learn remotely.

Welcome back Bulldog Nation. Wishing you all the best in 2022! Monitoring potential weather event for Wednesday into Thursday...for your planning purposes, if school is canceled we will NOT be learning remotely. #unplug #enjoytheoutdoors pic.twitter.com/NAlIxtMmcc — Alden CSD (@AldenCSD) January 3, 2022

Superintendent Adam Stoltman spoke with 2 On Your Side about how the district came to that decision.

"Over the course of the last 12 months I believe, the state education department has given permission for school districts, if they need to close in the event of an emergency, they can shift to remote and count it as a student attendance day." Stoltman explained.

"We've got plenty of student attendance days on our calendar. We personally believe here within our district, school board, myself, our administrators, that in the event that we need to close for an emergency, at least the first several, that it's more important for our students to come unplugged, and enjoy the day. Perhaps get out and help a neighbor shovel, whatever it might be, in the event that this forecast is accurate."