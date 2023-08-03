Some WNY lawmakers condemn UB for speaker event

Buffalo Common Council member Mitch Nowakowski was among lawmakers who say conservative political commentator Michael Knowles should not have been invited.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Some Western New York lawmakers are condemning the University at Buffalo for allowing conservative political commentator Michael Knowles to speak at the school on Thursday.

He was invited by the university's Young Americans for Freedom chapter.

Knowles has previously stated that "transgenderism must be eradicated from public life entirely."

Buffalo Common Council member Mitch Nowakowski was among lawmakers who say Knowles should not have been invited.

"We can understand ability to come here and speak publicly and his freedom of speech, but we can also talk about the rampant hate speech that happens throughout our community and spreads like wildfire due to social media and to misinformation," Nowakowski said.

"And to also taking LGBTQ people, especially transgender people, and make them political punching bags in the public square. So when we ultimately are throwing these punches back and forth, trans people specifically are more prone to violence."

Knowles has said people are misinterpreting what he said.

Meanwhile, UB says it does not condone hate speech.