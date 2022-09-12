Some local colleges drop in overall rankings in latest U.S. News & World Report list

SUNY Buffalo State fell 10 spots to No. 113 this year. The school last year declined to have an official verify the information from the U.S. News Main Statistical S

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Multiple Western New York institutions fell in this year’s U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges rankings.

For nearly 40 years, the media outlet has evaluated colleges and universities on multiple measures of quality. These rankings serve as just one tool available to assess growth or challenges.

When it comes to northern regional universities, Niagara University tied for 33rd, dropping from 21st place last year. Alfred University fell four spots, tying for No. 48, while SUNY Fredonia tied for 70th after coming in 62nd last year.