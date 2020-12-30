x
Six WNY school districts have child poverty rates greater than 30%

The Census Bureau establishes a fresh series of poverty thresholds each year.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Six Western New York school districts are burdened with poverty rates larger than 30%, according to newly released figures from the U.S. Census Bureau.

The Buffalo City School District has the region’s worst poverty problem, with 15,175 of its 39,847 school-age children living below the poverty line. That translates to a youth poverty rate of 38.1%.

Other districts with poverty rates above 30% are Lackawanna, Dunkirk, Jamestown, Belfast and Niagara Falls.

Read the full story from our partners at Buffalo Business First here.

