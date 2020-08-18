Should students be able to take mask breaks during the school day?

On Monday, 2 On Your Side asked Dr. Thomas Russo, the chief of infectious disease at the University at Buffalo, about that possibility.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — One thing many school districts are considering here and around the country is whether or not there can be mask breaks for students at certain points of the school day.

Russo says breaks from masks would have to be held outside or it would defeat the purpose of universal masking.

"So I appreciate that there may be a need for a mask break. Unfortunately if that occurs indoors that's going to increase the risk for infection," Russo said. "But if for whatever reason that has to happen, every effort should be made to maximize physical distancing during that time and minimize the duration when the children or students are not wearing masks and get them back up as soon as possible."