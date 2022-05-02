Science Olympiad held at Buffalo State

Over 400 students from local schools participated in the Lake Erie/Niagara Division C Regionals on Saturday. Winners will go on to the state tournament in Syracuse.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — At Buffalo State College, the Science Olympiad got underway Saturday.

More than 400 students from local schools participated in the Lake Erie/Niagara Division C Regionals. The topics were interesting, and they also served as a way to take science out of the classroom and into fun events all day.

"They do anything from flying airplanes, shooting rockets, ping pong balls, trying to solve a who-dun-it in forensics, or do some chemistry labs, or even looks at rocks and minerals," said Pat Ballow, a New York State Science Olympiad regional site coordinator.

There was also a disease detective activity where COVID was discussed.

Winners will go on to the state tournament at Le Moyne College in Syracuse.