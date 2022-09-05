School supply giveaway happening on first day of school

It will take place at King Center Charter School.

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Northtown Toyota dealership and Kids in Need Foundation (KINF) are partnering up to have a school supply giveaway for students at North Buffalo charter school.

It will be a bookbag giveaway happening at King Center Charter School on Newburg Avenue for students at the school.

Students can get backpacks full of school supplies starting at 2 p.m. Tuesday, which is the first day of school.

"We are thrilled to partner with Toyota on this initiative, knowing that so many students across the country will start the year with the supplies they need to learn," CEO of KINF Corey Gordon said. "Not only does this ease the burden on teachers to provide supplies in under-resourced schools, but it also generates greater awareness to the general public of the need for equitable learning environments in our underserved communities across the country."

The event was made to provide students with the supplies they need.

In schools served by the KINF, nearly two out of three students arrive on the first day of school without supplies.