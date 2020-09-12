School districts continue to adapt to COVID-19 protocols

Several local school districts held meetings Tuesday night to discuss plans moving forward.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — Schools have been constantly adapting to the changes that come along with COVID-19, and with Governor Andrew Cuomo releasing new guidelines just a few days ago, we're getting a better idea of how some local districts are moving forward.

"The most important takeaway from the updated guidance that we received ... is that it does eliminate the 100 percent testing requirement that we had to fulfill before we were to open schools," said Michael Cornell, the Hamburg Central School District superintendent and the president of the Erie-Niagara School Superintendents Association.

Cornell added, "The other thing that's really important to know is that it changes the percentage that we had to test and the timeline for in which we had to test them to the point where we have to do 20 percent of our in person students and staff over the course of a month. So it's a much more feasible and sustainable testing requirement than what was in the original guidance we got in the fall."

Now districts across the region are once again adapting and laying out plans to looking ahead.

"Individual school districts will be in touch with their communities over course of the next week or so to talk about a return to instruction and talk about the ways in which they plan to enact an Orange Zone testing program," Cornell said.

That's what the Ken-Ton School District did during a school board meeting on Tuesday.

"As educators, we need to continue to move forward to get our kids into school," said Sabatino Cimato, the Ken-Ton superintendent of schools.

The district plans to bring students back in two groups on a hybrid schedule

"K-4 begins December 14th. Five-12 begins January 4th," Cimato explained.

Students who opted for fully virtual will remain at home.

The topic was also discussed during a Sweet Home Central School District school board meeting.

"I just believe that we should take the next two weeks to revisit our plans, not to get a list of grievances or thoughts or opinions, but a list of specific things that people are questioning or concerned about and let's address them and fix them so that we can create more armor on the plan to protect all of us from the dangers of COVID," said Anthony Day, the Sweet Home superintendent of schools.

Several other districts also held meetings Tuesday night to discuss plans moving forward. There were several different points brought up on both sides.

On one hand, those in favor of students returning to the classroom stress that schools are some of the safest places, given there are so many protocols in place.