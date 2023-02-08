School district suspends rest of Starpoint High wrestling team's season

The school district said in a news release that it had "received serious allegations of inappropriate conduct by one or more members" of the wrestling team.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — The remainder of the Starpoint High School varsity wrestling team's season has been suspended, the school district announced Wednesday.

After discussions among school district leadership officials, its legal team, and the board of education, "it is necessary to cancel the remainder of the 2022-2023 wrestling season, effective immediately," Starpoint superintendent Dr. Sean Croft said in a statement.

"Due to the involvement of law enforcement and other legal implications, we are not at liberty to disclose additional details concerning the underlying circumstances," Croft added.

Croft asked the public to respect families' privacy, and said that the district takes all allegations of inappropriate conduct seriously.