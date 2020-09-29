Say Yes Buffalo to open Virtual Learning Support Centers

The centers are being paid for using a portion of CARES Act funds given to Erie County.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Schools and Say Yes Buffalo will announce Virtual Learning Support Centers to serve students in kindergarten through eighth grade who are participating in remote learning.

Say Yes Buffalo says there will be as many as 52 sites throughout the city, which will each have space for 20 students. The centers are being paid for with CARES Act funding that was allocated for Erie County by congress.