BUFFALO, N.Y. — Say Yes Buffalo does a lot to get city students to college. Now the organization is getting a lot of money to work on making sure those students stay in college.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation announced a $2.9 million grant for Say Yes that will fund things such as counselors at Buffalo State, Erie Community College, the University at Buffalo, Villa Maria, and Medaille to prevent dropouts.

The goal is to make sure the students who get Say Yes scholarships have the support they need to stay in college once they get there.

"So if students get on campus, sometimes they have questions about food and security, transportation, a need for math and English tutors. These highly qualified professionals will link kids to students to help them," said David Rust, the executive director of Say Yes.

The money will also add a college-transition curriculum for graduating seniors and using mentors and mental health clinics to help students succeed.

