Salamanca CSD to ask Seneca Nation for approval to use Warrior logo

SALAMANCA, N.Y. — The Salamanca Warriors are fighting back against new state regulations after its school board authorized its superintendent to seek approval from the Seneca Nation to continue using the warrior logo.

It comes a week after the New York State Board of Regents unanimously approved a 22-page amendment that prohibits public schools from using Native American names, mascots and logos.

It also includes a provision that allows public schools to utilize indigenous names and imagery with the written consent of a tribal nation.

“The district believes that given our history and location on the Seneca Nation territory, we are in a unique position where our identity and logo should be viewed differently,” Salamanca CSD Superintendent Mark Beehler said.

The school board’s decision follows a three-month survey presented by the district’s student government tonight that revealed a significant amount of support for retaining the warrior logo and name, claiming the logo originally designed by a Seneca artist accurately depicts the student body with 38% of students hailing from the Seneca Nation.

But the board also acknowledged the warrior’s association with violence and possible cultural appropriation.

In a statement to 2 On Your Side, Seneca Nation President Rickey Armstrong responded by saying:

“We believe the State’s provision for agreements between school districts and Native Nations should be rare and limited, rather than an open invitation for districts to go ‘approval shopping’ among Native Nations. The Seneca Nation will carefully consider how that standard may potentially apply within our community.”