Salamanca City School District announces next superintendent

SALAMANCA, N.Y. — On Tuesday night, the Salamanca City Central School District announced the appointment of its next superintendent.

The school district made the announcement via social media.

Dr. Mark Beehler was appointed to the position. He had been serving as deputy superintendent for the past seven years.

Beehler's 29 year career includes time as a middle school assistant principal in Orchard Park, various positions in the West Seneca Central School District, as well as time as an adjunct instructor at Daemen College.

Beehler got his doctorate in educational leadership and policy from D’Youville University.