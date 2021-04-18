Royalton Hartland School District parent, student express frustration

A mother and daughter say there is a lack of transparency and instruction at the high school. They hope by speaking out they'll see adjustments from the district.

MIDDLEPORT, N.Y. — A parent and student in the Royalton Hartland School District are expressing their frustration by what they say is a lack of transparency and instruction at the high school.

Carmella Huntington is a senior, learning partially at home and in the classroom. She and her mom say they've seen lots of kids struggling with college prep and limited instruction from teachers.

They allowed some leniency when the COVID pandemic started, but they haven't seen many changes.

"At some point we have to stop blaming the pandemic, and blaming this unique time in education, and get creative and fix this," said parent Nicole Huntington.

Carmella added: "I'm worried for some of the kids in my class because I know they're going to go to college, and they're not going to be ready, and they're not going to have that same feeling that they are good to go. Some kids are going to get there, and it's going to be their first semester, and it's going to feel like a whirlwind."

They hope by speaking out they'll see adjustments from the district.

In a statement to 2 On Your Side, Superintendent Dr. Hank Stupinski said, "It is difficult to respond to a specific question without knowing the details. I cannot suggest that the situation you mention has not taken place, but I can assure you that this is not the norm."