Citing lack of bus drivers, Rochester schools will start year remotely

The district says it's 70 drivers short, with more resignations coming in daily. Changing start times and asking parents to opt out of busing didn't fix the issues.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — One of the problems some New York school districts are dealing with is having a real impact.

All high schools in the Rochester School District will have to start the year remotely because there aren't enough bus drivers. The district says it is 70 drivers short, with more resignations coming in every day.

Changing start times and asking some parents to opt out of busing didn't fix the problem.

School officials are hoping that they will be able to hire more drivers so the shortage is only temporary.

School districts in Williamsville and Niagara Falls recently reported having some of the same shortages.