Superintendents: remote learning could stay for students who need it after COVID pandemic

Western New York superintendents say remote learning could continue for certain circumstances, including students with medical conditions or who are suspended.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It appears online schooling may not be over with after schools fully reopen and adjust to post-pandemic life.

While some parents are eager to get their kids back into the classroom five days a week, other parents and some school administrators are recognizing the benefits of remote learning for certain students following the COVID pandemic.

Niagara Falls City Schools Superintendent Mark Laurrie said he believes young kids should be in the classroom but said remote learning could benefit certain high schoolers who may need it.

"A student who has a history of school phobia, a student who may be ill or have a propensity for illness, a student who may have discipline issues and may need a short term time away," he said.

"I think this is a great answer to replace alternative schools. I think this is part of a social justice solution with respect to suspensions, but I think only at the high school level."

Laurrie said high school students are preparing for college which could involve remote courses or heading into the workforce which could involve remote work, so for certain students he said it makes sense.

Chautauqua Lake Central School District Superintendent Dr. Joshua Liddell added that it could also benefit students needing help outside classroom hours.

"I think you'll see certain areas and scenarios where remote learning will work post-pandemic," he said. "Any time after school for tutoring, assessment prep, or even academic recovery. Situations where students need extra support after hours, I believe, would work well for remote learning.

"I also believe for students with medical conditions where coming to school is not possible, remote learning could be a viable option."

Dr. Wendy Mistretta is the president of the Buffalo Public Schools Parent Coordinating Council. She has two kids both at Buffalo City Honors who had very different experiences with remote learning. She said her son thrived in that environment, but her daughter didn't.

Looking at remote learning for Buffalo Public Schools students as a whole, she said being in the classroom for education is best, but added that remote learning is a viable option for students in certain situations like suspension.