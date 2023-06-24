Registration opens for girls mentoring program in Buffalo

The program will be held twice a week at the Episcopal Church of Good Shepherd on Jewett Parkway.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Saturday was registration day for a girls mentoring program in Buffalo.

The Agnes Bain Leadership Academy will work with girls ages 9 to 16.

Children will learn etiquette and participate in service projects. The program will be held twice a week at the Episcopal Church of Good Shepherd on Jewett Parkway.

"It builds their self-esteem, it builds their writing skills, because they will be journaling about their experience here. And it builds their growth enrichment opportunity for them to communicate with one another," said Dr. Carolyn Coles, the Benton program director.