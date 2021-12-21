Regents exams in January cancelled due to pandemic

No decisions have been made regarding the June and August 2022 Regents exam.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — State Education Commissioner Betty Rosa announced Tuesday that the January 2022 administration of the High School Regents Examination Program is canceled due to the ongoing COVID–19 pandemic.

This cancellation applies to all Regents Examinations that had been scheduled for the January 2022 Regents Examination period.

“Educators, school staff, communities, and families have taken painstaking efforts to ensure a safe and healthy school year," Board of Regents Chancellor Lester W. Young, Jr. said. "Given the unpredictable nature of the pandemic, the recent acceleration in COVID-19 infections, and continuing upheaval the virus has caused in schools across the state, this decision is the right one. New York's students will continue to have access to high-quality coursework while allowing districts to prioritize the health and safety of our school communities."

In response, the department will ask the Board of Regents to approve modifications to the requirements for students to graduate.

Mike Cornell, the President of the Erie Niagara School Superintendents Association said this announcement will give students more instructional time.

"The impact is in many school districts, the January Regents week means that kids are home for four days now that won't happen. Kids are likely to be in school for those four days learning instead of home except for when they are taking a test," said Cornell.

Students in New York State have not taken a Regents Exam since January 2020.

City of Niagara Falls Superintendent Mark Laurrie said while this is an isolated decision it could be foreshadowing the future of standardized testing.

"Now we are going on two to three years without those exams and I think it could be really foreshadowing not only concerns about inequitable or different levels of instruction from district to district in the state but it could also be a statement about the future of the regents' exams at least in my opinion," said Laurrie.

No decisions have been made regarding the June and August 2022 administrations of Regents Examinations or any other state assessment programs.