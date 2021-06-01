Record-high numbers of WNY, NY educators earned six-figure salaries in 2019-20

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Record-high numbers of six-figure education earners were seen in Western New York and statewide even with Covid-19 closing schools for three months, according to newly released data.
A See Through NY analysis of New York State Teachers Retirement System data found that 60,921 administrators and other educators statewide made at least $100,000 in the 2019-20 school year. That's up from 59,241 the year prior.
Locally, the number of six-figure earners climbed nearly 18%, to 2,918 in 2019-20. The top earner in the eight-county region was Scott Martzloff, who made $239,296 before resigning as superintendent of the Williamsville Central School District amid a controversy over the mid-pandemic reopening of schools in September. You can see the full list on Buffalo Business First's website.