Record-high numbers of WNY, NY educators earned six-figure salaries in 2019-20

In nearly every case, the increases are long-standing, contractually mandated salary obligations.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Record-high numbers of six-figure education earners were seen in Western New York and statewide even with Covid-19 closing schools for three months, according to newly released data.

A See Through NY analysis of New York State Teachers Retirement System data found that 60,921 administrators and other educators statewide made at least $100,000 in the 2019-20 school year. That's up from 59,241 the year prior.