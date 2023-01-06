Reading Rules! Summer reading challenge underway for Buffalo students

An award ceremony is being held in August to highlight those readers who complete the challenge.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — June 1 marks the beginning of Mayor Brown’s Annual 'Reading Rules! Kids Summer Reading Challenge'.

A kick-off event was held Thursday to commemorate the challenge's 22nd year.

The program has grown a lot in those two decades. During the first year of the program, only 35 kids participated.

Fast forward to today, and more than 28,000 students have taken part.

The city and school district hope the program will get kids to love reading, but also help them in the classroom.

"It's also going to help our children improve those literacy rates that I just talked about. By the end of third grade the year 2025 all of our third graders reading on grade level. because we know in order to be successful in life, in anything, you have to be able to read," says Dr. Tonja Williams, Buffalo School Superintendent.

To participate, students in grade K through 12, from any school district in WNY, will have to read at least five books and write five book summaries during the challenge.

