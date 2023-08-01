Read to Succeed Buffalo, CAO of WNY renew partnership

Read to Succeed Buffalo teams up with CARE Literacy Coaching and Quality Improvement Program for head start programs.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Read to Succeed Buffalo and the Community Action Organization of WNY (CAO) have renewed their partnership to continue to help with programs for three and four-year-old children at the East Ferry Head Start location.

CAO of WNY helps low-income individuals, families, and the community by providing access to the resources needed to succeed. They are the largest provider of head start services in Erie County.

Read to Succeed Buffalo’s CARE Preschool, provides an early literacy intervention specialist who works with CAO’s Head Start teachers and administrators to improve classroom environments student literacy.

“As the largest provider of Head Start services in our area, Community Action Organization is a leader in the early care and education community,” said RTSB Executive Director Anne Ryan. “During our pilot implementation last year, CAO instructors were very receptive to the CARE Preschool literacy coaching model. Everyone at the East Ferry site is focused on being the best they can be for our youngest learners – they know that they are providing the critical foundation for a lifetime of learning for these children.”

The CARE Preschool is an initiative that a provides certified, early care and education specialists in classrooms to assess students and provide quality instruction.

"After a successful pilot program during the past school year, the decision to renew and expand our partnership with Read to Succeed Buffalo was an obvious choice," saidThomas Kim, CEO of Community Action Organization of WNY. "The ability to read is a crucial skill, and Head Start plays a fundamental role in providing the necessary foundation for these children to achieve future success both academically and beyond. We have witnessed significant growth in our classrooms and among our students. In an end-of-year survey, one of our teachers expressed, 'Read to Succeed has empowered me to delve deeper when planning lessons and activities for our children. I have never felt such strong support, which enables me to bring out the best in my teaching methods and ensure the growth and development of our students."

