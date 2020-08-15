Racist images force abrupt end to Rochester schools online forum

The superintendent was about 10 minutes into a presentation for more than 200 viewers when the remarks and images began appearing on the screen.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — An online forum hosted by the Rochester school district about the upcoming year ended abruptly Saturday after it was flooded with racist remarks and images.

Rochester City School District Superintendent Lesli Myers-Small was about 10 minutes into a presentation for more than 200 viewers when the remarks and images began appearing on the screen.

The district canceled the forum and later apologized for the disruption by several “Zoom bombers."