SANBORN, N.Y. — The public has a chance to weigh in with their thoughts on the search for a new president at Niagara County Community College.

The school is looking to fill the spot after James Klyczek retired in 2017 while facing criticism over how he handled a case involving sexual assault allegations.

That same year, the college's Board of Trustees also hired a law firm to investigate allegations of potential bid rigging after federal investigators issued subpoenas on the financing and construction contracts which Klycek negotiated.

Today's forums are from 9am to 10am, 12pm to 1pm and 5pm to 6pm in the

Cafeteria, G Building (second floor).