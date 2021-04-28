President Biden proposes two years of free community college

Leaders at Niagara County Community College and SUNY Erie support the idea. 'This literally is a game-changer,' said William Reuter, interim president at SUNY Erie.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — President Joe Biden on Wednesday night laid out big ambitions in The American Families Plan.

The proposal includes $109 billion for two years of free community college, in addition to an over $80 billion investment in Pell Grants.

"The devil is in the details, but my reaction is this literally is a game-changer," said William Reuter, the interim president at SUNY Erie.

Reuter told 2 On Your Side he's eager to learn more about President Biden's plans. So far, he's excited by the information that's been made public already.

"We're so fixated on volume, students in the seats, but we could really start focusing on short-term training needs, certificate programs that the businesses, the industry, the employers, in Erie County are clamoring for," Reuter said.

He added, "This will change the dynamics of the local economy. This will change the dynamics of the local workforce and it's just an out of the box, exciting proposal."

William Murabito, the president of Niagara County Community College, agrees.

He said two years of free community college would open new doors for people.

"It also will allow students to look to a four-year degree where they can come with us and graduate with little or no debt, and they can go on to a four-year campus and finish their baccalaureate or onto a graduate school," Murabito said.

While there is competition between the two-year colleges and four-year institutions, Murabito actually thinks this proposal could work to benefit all of them.

He explained, "We have a great relationship with Niagara University, Canisius, UB, Medialle, D'Youville, and those campuses. If the students start here, they can afford to go to those campuses."

Reuter believes the expansion of Pell Grants will have a significant impact locally as well.

"Sixty-two percent of our full-time students are 100 percent fully Pell eligible, so with an increase of $1,400, that changes the whole landscape for our students and affordability for college," Reuter said.

While both college leaders told 2 On Your Side they're waiting to see how this could all come to fruition, they tell us they're optimistic about what could soon be a reality.