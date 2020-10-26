Positive COVID-19 test at Dunkirk city school prompts switch to remote learning

School No. 7, at 348 Lake Shore Drive, will move to remote learning Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. The school will resume in-person instruction on Thursday.

DUNKIRK, N.Y. — A positive COVID-19 test result by a Dunkirk City School District staff member prompted a switch to remote learning for one school the next three days.

School No. 7, at 348 Lake Shore Drive, will move to remote learning Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, according to a district statement. The school will resume in-person instruction on Thursday.

The district said it worked with the Chautauqua County Department of Health upon being notified of the positive test, adding that "it was the consensus of the Board of Education" to teach remotely to start the week.

Close contacts have been identified via contact tracing, according to the district, and those people have been contacted by the county or the school nurse.