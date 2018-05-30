County Executive Mark Poloncarz held the last of three community meetings Monday night in Cheektowaga.

He's pushing for certain districts to combine administrations to save money, including the four Cheektowaga districts and Depew.

"There are ways it can potentially be done better and that's what we wanted to do is have a conversation," Poloncarz said. "Now, it's in the hands of the people to say this is something we want. I don't know if it'll progress. I hope it does, I don't know if it will. And if it doesn't at least I can say I did my part to create a conversation and let the public see where it goes with it."

Poloncarz says combining those five districts would make one district nearly the same size as Williamsville schools, and save more than $1 million.

The County Executive has also pushed for North Collins and Eden, and Alden and Akron districts to merge.

Community members and school leaders are divided on the issue.

© 2018 WGRZ