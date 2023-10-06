Police launch investigation into threats on Lake Shore school district

ANGOLA, N.Y. — Law enforcement in the Town of Evans launched an investigation after a parent of students in the Lake Shore Central School District allegedly made threats against some of the school buildings.
In an email obtained by 2 On Your Side, Superintendent Dan Pacos says police are in contact with the person involved.
In the meantime, the district is maintaining its normal building safety procedures, with a heightened awareness to protect all students in their care for the rest of the school year.
"Law enforcement is involved in responding to the threats, and are dealing with the individual. We do not take things like this lightly, and you have my assurance that the district is cooperating with the proper authorities to address the situation," Pacos said.