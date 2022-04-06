Pioneer Central School District superintendent put on administrative leave

Nicholas Silvaroli will be acting superintendent, and Michael Irizarry will be acting assistant superintendent.

YORKSHIRE, N.Y. — The Pioneer Central School District announced on Friday that its superintendent had been placed on leave effective immediately.

The Board of Education placed Ben Halsey on administrative leave, but no more information was given on the reason.

"Out of respect of the confidentiality of our employees and ongoing personnel matters, we will not comment further on our review at this time," the release said.

"We are confident that Mr. Silvaroli and Dr. Irizarry will provide sound leadership, guidance, and support to our students, teachers, staff, and the Board during this time," the release said.