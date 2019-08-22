BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Board of Education approved pay raises for 26 members of Superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash's cabinet Wednesday night.

The pay increases range between 2.5% and 12.9% and is going to cost the district $185,210.

Dr. Cash was unavailable for an interview Thursday afternoon, but says the raises "...help to bring salaries into better alignment with peer districts around the state and keep the District competitive for attracting and retaining top leadership talent."

See the full list of approved raises below

Raises were approved the day before 2019 Grades 3-8 English Language Arts and Math State Test scores were released, showing minimal changes in performance in Buffalo.

