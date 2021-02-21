Parents, students rally downtown, call for opening of schools

Organizers sent a letter to the Erie County health commissioner, asking her to reconsider the social distancing requirement of six feet.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Rallies are happening across the nation for in-person learning, including one that happened Sunday outside the Rath Building in downtown Buffalo.

The rally was attended by mostly parents and students who called for an immediate opening of schools for all students. They say remote and hybrid learning is having a negative effect on many students.

"People are tired of staying at home because I know I am," one student said. "Mental health matters. I'm losing my mind. I'm worried about, oh my God, what if I don't submit this on time? How am I going to tell them my laptop froze?"

Added Dr. Michael Littman, an associate professor at Buffalo State: "Science clearly shows that students can attend classes in person and can be successful. There has been a negative impact on academic performance, on the social and psychological well-being of our young people."