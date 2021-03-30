Parents group files lawsuit against Clarence Central School District, NYS to return to in-person learning

The parents group is calling for the safe and immediate reopening of Clarence schools, returning to full-time, in-person learning.

CLARENCE, N.Y. — A lawsuit has been filed against the Clarence Central School District by a group of parents who say the school district failed to "put the educational and emotional well-being of its students first."

According to the law firm HoganWillig, hundreds of parents and students within the Clarence school district have joined together to form an organization called the Coalition of Clarence Parents to Put Students First Inc. The parents group is calling for the safe and immediate reopening of Clarence schools, returning to full-time, in-person learning.

The parents group claims the impact of hybrid learning is more harmful than COVID-19, saying many of their children have lost interest in education and are being treated for anxiety and depression.

HoganWillig said in a release to 2 On Your Side, "The petition argues that the schools continued decision to singularly offer a 'hybrid learning model' for those students and families who wish to attend in-person, is harmful to students, contributing to stress, severe mental health issues, and poses a significant threat to a child’s normal growth and development.

An official petition will be filed by HoganWillig against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the New York State Department of Health, the Clarence Central School District, the district’s superintendent, and others who were not listed.