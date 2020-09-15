Parents and students protest outside of Williamsville School District

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Problems keep piling up for the Williamsville School District.
Students and parents are protesting outside the district office Tuesday over the way reopening was handled in the district, but they also say their frustration is deeper than that.
Students tell 2 On Your Side's Karys Belger that they are frustrated and fell like many of the decisions that have been made have been done without student input.
2 On Your Side was told by the district we cannot be on school property to cover the protest.
Parents and students also say the actions taken by the district and district leaders is unacceptable.