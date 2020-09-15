Parents and students protest outside of Williamsville School District

Parents and students say the actions taken by the district and district leaders is unacceptable.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Problems keep piling up for the Williamsville School District.

Students and parents are protesting outside the district office Tuesday over the way reopening was handled in the district, but they also say their frustration is deeper than that.

Students tell 2 On Your Side's Karys Belger that they are frustrated and fell like many of the decisions that have been made have been done without student input.

2 On Your Side was told by the district we cannot be on school property to cover the protest.

Parents and students also say the actions taken by the district and district leaders is unacceptable.

One mother told me her son was kicked out of his homeroom this morning due to technical issues. Another told me she’s getting calls from her son who is upset because he can’t log in to his classes. She works and can’t be with him to work our the the technical issues. @WGRZ — Karys Belger (@KarysBelger) September 15, 2020

Students gathered in front of the building and began chanting, “open our schools”. @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/sK59XG47dh — Karys Belger (@KarysBelger) September 15, 2020

Parents and students from across the Williamsville School District are protesting at the district’s headquarters because they say administration has not been forthcoming about school plans and made decisions without their input. @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/idLr5G5TxS — Karys Belger (@KarysBelger) September 15, 2020

Senior class officers all tell me they’re hearing different instructions from their teachers and they need in-person interaction, especially because this is the year they’re applying to colleges. @WGRZ — Karys Belger (@KarysBelger) September 15, 2020