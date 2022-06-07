'I am my child's voice': Parent of injured Buffalo charter school student speaks out

Lolitha Walker says her son was assaulted at Buffalo Collegiate Charter School on June 13, leaving him with facial contusions and a concussion.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two local groups joined a family to call for answers after a student was allegedly assaulted at Buffalo Collegiate Charter School last month.

"Stop the Violence" and "We the Parents" joined Lolitha Walker for a news conference Wednesday to talk about what happened to her son. Walker says her son was assaulted at the school on June 13, leaving him with facial contusions and a concussion.

She's calling for the school to release the incident report from the assault, and to investigate not only this assault, but also the school's reporting procedures.

"I am my child's voice," Lolitha Walker said. "And if I don't stand up for these kids, no one else will. Not only mine, but there have been several incidents in this school that should have been dealt with, with the police officials involved, and it has not been done."