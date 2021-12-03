Our Lady of Black Rock to merge with Catholic Academy of West Buffalo

The move is aimed at strengthening Catholic education for the nearly 300 students and their families currently served by both schools.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two of Buffalo's Catholic schools are set to become one.

The Diocese of Buffalo announced Friday that Our Lady of Black Rock and the Catholic Academy of West Buffalo will merge.

The move is aimed at strengthening Catholic education for the nearly 300 students and their families currently served by both schools. Parents will have the option to enroll their children at Catholic Academy for the new school year starting in September.

“We have no more urgent priority than to strengthen Catholic education across our Diocese and ensuring that we are able to provide our young people with every advantage that they require in their formative years," said Bishop Michael Fisher.

"Our legacy of providing quality education and serving the needs of children and families regardless of background or economic status reflects our core mission and is central to our efforts to bring about renewal and reassert the potential of our Catholic faith to accomplish so much good throughout our region," added Fisher.

“I applaud the forward-looking decision by the boards of these two Catholic school communities which will ensure that the children and families of West Buffalo have access to the richness of Catholic education for years to come,” said Interim Catholic Schools Superintendent Joan Thomas. “These dedicated board members and parents recognize that we are stronger together and ultimately, our children are the beneficiaries.”