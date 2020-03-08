Online parent webinar to be held on Pennsylvania students with IEPs going back to school

The online webinar for families with students who will have or currently have an IEP will address questions and the guidelines for the 2020-21 school year.

The upcoming school year has a lot of parents concerned, and for parents of children with individualized educational plans, there might be more specific questions to what the school year will look like.

The Arc of Pennsylvania and several other organizations are co-sponsoring an online webinar for families with students who will have or currently have an Individualized Education Program to address questions and the guidelines for the 2020-21 school year.

Carole Clancy, the director for the Bureau of Special Education at the Pennsylvania Department of Education, will speak on the guidance being provided to schools regarding students who receive IEPs during the pandemic.

The webinar will happen virtually from noon to 1:30 p.m. on August 11. The event will also be recorded for those who cannot make the live video, and you can submit questions ahead of time. For the event and other information, click here.

An IEP is a plan created with the school and parents to best support students to address the specific needs of a student. These are typically created to help students who qualify for accommodations.

Some of the things Clancy will discuss include COVID-19 Compensatory Services, instructional days/hours, masks at school, and the evaluation/re-evaluation of students with IEPs.

The webinar will be in English, but offer Spanish and ASL translation. Captioning is also available in multiple languages by downloading the Microsoft Translator app.