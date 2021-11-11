Olean principal resigns after controversial comments, ensuing protests

The school board accepted the resignation of middle school principal Joel Whitcher, whose comments on homosexuality, COVID-19, Islam and more drew protests.

OLEAN, N.Y. — A principal in the Olean school district who was the subject of protests over his comments as a pastor has stepped down.

As first reported in the Olean Times Herald, the school board this week accepted the resignation of middle school principal Joel Whitcher.

2 On Your Side reported in late September about the demands from some into the community to have him fired over his comments about homosexuality, COVID-19, and expanding the church into the public school systems while serving as the senior pastor at Fresh Fire Worship Center in Allegany.

Pastor Whitcher also said this about Islam: "Muslims, that's outside of the government of God. You need to understand it is a spiritual battle that is going on."

A Change.org petition was soon started, asking the school district to remove the pastor from his job as principal.

The person who created the petition said, "The student body finds Mr. Whitcher's behavior absolutely intolerable. No administrator that governs an extremely diverse student body has the right to publicly discriminate and hate members of his own community and school."

2 On Your Side sent messages to the superintendent and every single member of the Olean school board. Superintendent Rick Moore is the only one who got back with us.