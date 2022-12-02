NYS school districts told they can no longer use Native American symbols or mascots in their school name

If districts fail to comply with the state's directive, schools could be penalized by having school officers removed or state aid withheld.

ALBANY, N.Y. — The New York State Education Department put out a directive to all school districts across the state to not use Native American symbols or mascots are part of their school name, mascots, sports teams, or logos.

If districts fail to comply with the state's directive, schools could be penalized by having school officers removed or state aid withheld.

Back in 2001,sormer Commissioner Richard P. Mills issued a memo “conclud[ing] that the use of Native American symbols or depictions as mascots can become a barrier to building a safe and nurturing school community and improving academic achievement for all students.”

Seneca Nation of Indians President Rickey Armstrong, Sr. issued this statement in regard to the state's decision:

“The decision handed down by the state Education Department is a positive step whose time has long since come. Names and imagery that mock, degrade and devalue Native heritage, culture and people have no place in our society. The historic decimation of Native people should not be celebrated in any fashion or used as a community rallying cry, especially in the realm of education. While individuals in different communities may not associate their team names with the horrors that Native people have faced throughout history, the fact remains that many team names and images further longstanding anti-Native biases.”

“The state’s decision appropriately suggests consultation between school communities and Native Nations. The Seneca Nation has long believed that dialogue, rooted in respect and understanding, can yield positive results. Respecting Native people, our culture, and our history is not a one-community issue, but a conversation that needs to happen in all communities and districts where Native-themed nicknames and imagery are still in use. This includes the Salamanca City Central School District, located on our Allegany Territory, which has a very unique relationship with the Seneca Nation. We will have further discussions with the district’s leaders, just as we have had conversations with multiple school districts in recent years.”

“Our Nation remains willing to participate in further discussions so that school districts and their communities can come together to support team names and imagery that reflects and respects the character and value of all residents and students.”

Some schools in Western New York have changed their names already, like the Lancaster Legends, who were previously known as the Lancaster Redskins. There are still some schools in WNY that have not.

The Tonawanda Warriors, West Seneca West Indians, and Iroquois Central Chiefs are just a few districts that still use Native American symbols as part of their school name/teams.

Districts have until the end of the 2022-23 school year to make the changes.

