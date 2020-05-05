ALBANY, N.Y. — New York State is looking to reimagine how education will look moving forward during and after the COVID-19 crisis.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that the state is partnering with The Bill and Melinda Gates foundation to organize a group of experts to develop a plan to reimagine education.

The state hopes to solve issues in getting students access to technology no matter where they are, meeting the education needs of children with special needs and how to do virtual classroom learning.

RELATED: Cuomo says economic re-openings must consider human costs

RELATED: School districts scheduling locker cleanouts