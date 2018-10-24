BUFFALO, N.Y. - Are New York State schools meeting the standards when it comes to physical education?

The NYS Comptroller's office found the majority of the ten schools randomly audited are not meeting the mandated requirements. However, the Ken-Ton school district in Western New York was cited for doing the right thing.

"We're very pleased with the results of the audit. It took a lot of work to complete the audit, but I knew that based on the quality of our staff that we were going to do well," said Brett Banker, director of health, physical education and athletics for the Ken-Ton School district.

There is a state mandate requiring 120 minutes of physical education every week for elementary students. 90 minutes for students in grade 7-12.

"We happened to meet that standard in various forms where other school districts weren't able to accomplish that," said Banker. He said when the district consolidated schools, unused space was turned into wellness rooms.

The audit was thorough as auditors were embedded with Banker and his staff for three weeks looking at schedules, touring areas for physical education, examining co-education units, the safety of facilities, etc.

There is a new mental health component in the curriculum that districts are mandated to have and many are still adjusting to it and incorporating into the classroom.

"Our children come to us with all difficulties and concerns and predisposed conditions and its making our teachers aware."

Students are required to learn about mental illness, positive relationships and older students learn about the signs of depression.

