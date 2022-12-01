Niagara Wheatfield schools will be closed on Friday

'In the end, we could not guarantee all students would be transported to school safely and within a reasonable time frame,' the school district said on its website.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Citing staffing shortages, in particular when it comes to transportation, the Niagara Wheatfield Central School District will be closed on Friday.

"The decision to close was not an easy one, and is only being done after exhausting all viable options. In the end, we could not guarantee all students would be transported to school safely and within a reasonable time frame," the school district posted on its website Thursday night.

However, the school district expressed confidence that in-person learning will resume Tuesday, following the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. The school district cited "the expected return date of staff members from isolation and quarantine" when referring to Tuesday.

Earlier this week, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a proposal that would allow for third parties to conduct Commercial Driver License road tests to help combat a shortage of bus drivers.

The proposal by the governor also includes expanding capacity at state-run sites and reducing the time it takes to get qualified CDL drivers out on the road.

"As we continue to fight this pandemic, we remain committed to expanding opportunities for New Yorkers, supporting our schools, and doing all we can to address the supply-chain issues that have affected many businesses throughout our state and country," Hochul said.

"By enabling third parties to give the road test for truck and bus drivers, we will create new avenues for New Yorkers to begin exciting careers, for our children to get to school, and to ensure that vital goods get where they need to be."