Niagara University announces solar array on campus

The University is partnering with Montante Solar to develop and maintain the solar array on its Lewiston campus.

Example video title will go here for this video

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara University announces its partnership with Montante Solar to develop and maintain a solar array on its Lewiston Campus.

The 17 acre facility is expected to generate four megawatts of energy at peak solar capacity, providing power to the entire University.

Niagara University's President, Rev. James J. Maher, says this shows their commitment to protecting the environment.

"As we think about the challenges of the world, whether its hunger, poverty, violence, war, migration, refugees. We place the climate change and challenge that we face in the midst of all that and the ecological crisis that we face," said President Maher during the announcement.

The solar power farm will sit on vacant land near Niagara's Witmer Road entrance. As part of the project, any invasive plants will be replaced with native pollinating plants.

Co-founder and president of Montante Solar says, "Strong leadership has transformed what was once idle property into a truly unique educational experience for students, while supplying the university with low-cost renewable power; a true 'win' for the community."