Niagara Pride reveals school winners of a $500 grants

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Pride announced its inaugural winners of a $500 grant to promote LGBTQ+ diversity.
The Niagara County High School Gender/Sexuality Associations or Gay/Straight Alliance Grant program is intended for students who will "develop educational programming that affirms LGBTQ+ students and helps to create a more diverse and inclusive environment at the school," according to a statement.
This year's winners include:
- Aaron Mossell Junior High School;
- Barker High School;
- Lewiston-Porter High School;
- Newfane High School;
- Niagara Falls High School;
- North Tonawanda High School, and
- Royalton Hartland High School.
Niagara Pride will also provide each of the winning schools with free LGBTQ+ Diversity training, either for the school as a whole or the organization.
