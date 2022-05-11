x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Education

Niagara Pride reveals school winners of a $500 grants

Niagara Pride will provide each of the winning schools with free LGBTQ+ Diversity training.

More Videos

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Pride announced its inaugural winners of a $500 grant to promote LGBTQ+ diversity.

The Niagara County High School Gender/Sexuality Associations or Gay/Straight Alliance Grant program is intended for students who will "develop educational programming that affirms LGBTQ+ students and helps to create a more diverse and inclusive environment at the school," according to a statement.

This year's winners include:

  • Aaron Mossell Junior High School;
  • Barker High School;
  • Lewiston-Porter High School;
  • Newfane High School;
  • Niagara Falls High School;
  • North Tonawanda High School, and
  • Royalton Hartland High School.

Niagara Pride will also provide each of the winning schools with free LGBTQ+ Diversity training, either for the school as a whole or the organization.

Related Articles

RELATED VIDEO:

Before You Leave, Check This Out