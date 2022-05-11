Niagara Pride reveals school winners of a $500 grants

Niagara Pride will provide each of the winning schools with free LGBTQ+ Diversity training.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Pride announced its inaugural winners of a $500 grant to promote LGBTQ+ diversity.

The Niagara County High School Gender/Sexuality Associations or Gay/Straight Alliance Grant program is intended for students who will "develop educational programming that affirms LGBTQ+ students and helps to create a more diverse and inclusive environment at the school," according to a statement.

This year's winners include:

Aaron Mossell Junior High School;

Barker High School;

Lewiston-Porter High School;

Newfane High School;

Niagara Falls High School;

North Tonawanda High School, and

Royalton Hartland High School.

Niagara Pride will also provide each of the winning schools with free LGBTQ+ Diversity training, either for the school as a whole or the organization.